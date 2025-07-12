Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

A tragic building collapse in northeast Delhi's Welcome area resulted in the deaths of six family members, including a toddler, while injuring eight others. The incident occurred early on Saturday, with rescue efforts underway. Locals and officials responded promptly, but the congested area hindered rescue operations.

Updated: 12-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:34 IST
A catastrophic building collapse early Saturday morning in northeast Delhi claimed the lives of six family members, including a young child, while leaving eight others injured. The tragedy occurred in the Welcome area, prompting an immediate response from locals and emergency services.

Identified among the deceased were Abdul Matloob, 50, the building owner, his wife Rabia, their children, and a granddaughter. Neighbours supporting the rescue efforts noted that the family had relocated to the building months earlier following a fire at their previous residence.

The locality mourns as it navigates the aftermath, with investigations underway to determine the cause of the collapse. Residents express gratitude that the anganwadi housed on the ground floor was closed at the time, preventing further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

