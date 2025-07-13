Left Menu

Bridge Tragedy in Gujarat: Ongoing Search and Safety Concerns

Rescue teams continue their search for one missing individual after a deadly bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara, which resulted in 20 fatalities. Authorities have suspended engineers and initiated a probe. Gujarat has witnessed six bridge collapse incidents since 2021, raising concerns about infrastructure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:38 IST
In Gujarat's Vadodara district, rescue operations persist to locate a missing individual named Vikram Padhiyar after a catastrophic bridge collapse claimed 20 lives. The incident occurred when a section of the 40-year-old bridge, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, failed on Wednesday, causing several vehicles to plunge into the Mahisagar River.

Authorities are conducting robust search operations upstream and downstream, utilizing rubber boats and necessary equipment to recover both people and vehicle wreckage. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies are actively involved in the mission to find Padhiyar and check for any other victims trapped.

The Gujarat government has placed focus on infrastructure safety, with the Chief Minister suspending four engineers and mandating a high-level probe. Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that a comprehensive report addressing the situation is expected in 30 days, amid widespread concern over recurring bridge collapses in the state.

