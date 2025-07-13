Left Menu

India's Air Quality Dilemma: A Flawed Premise?

The Indian government's exemption of a large percentage of coal-fired plants from installing pollution control systems has sparked criticism. Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh argues that flawed policy decisions, based on outdated air quality standards, continue to endanger public health by allowing high sulphur dioxide emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:44 IST
The Indian government recently exempted up to 89% of coal-fired power plants from installing essential anti-pollution systems, stirring controversy. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Environment Ministry, claiming its policy rationale relies on faulty premises due to outdated National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

Ramesh pointed out that the extension of deadlines for sulphur dioxide emission compliance allows coal plants outside critically polluted zones to unjustly bypass necessary upgrades. These decisions contribute to India's standing as a global leader in sulphur dioxide emissions, he asserted.

The lack of revision to the NAAQS since 2009 raises concerns about continued reliance on flawed metrics, impacting public health and environmental policy. Estimates link 12% to 30% of India's PM2.5 pollution to sulphur dioxide compounds, further underscoring the need for updated standards.

