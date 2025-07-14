Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Return with Axiom-4: India's Second Space Odyssey

After an intensive 18-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to return to Earth. Shukla, accompanied by the Axiom-4 crew, is set to board the Dragon spacecraft, culminating in a splashdown set to occur off the coast of California.

This mission holds historical significance for Shukla as he is the second Indian to venture into space since Rakesh Sharma's groundbreaking 1984 odyssey. Upon their return, the crew will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation process to adjust back to the gravitational environment on Earth.

ISRO invested Rs 550 crore for Shukla's ISS journey, which is expected to inform future missions under India's Gaganyaan program. Shukla's reflections from space about India today highlight the nation's growing ambition and confidence on the global stage.