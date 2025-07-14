Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Return with Axiom-4: India's Second Space Odyssey
Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew are returning to Earth after an 18-day mission at the ISS. They will undock and re-enter Earth's atmosphere, culminating in a splashdown off California. Shukla is the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, marking a significant milestone for India's space endeavors.
- Country:
- India
After an intensive 18-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to return to Earth. Shukla, accompanied by the Axiom-4 crew, is set to board the Dragon spacecraft, culminating in a splashdown set to occur off the coast of California.
This mission holds historical significance for Shukla as he is the second Indian to venture into space since Rakesh Sharma's groundbreaking 1984 odyssey. Upon their return, the crew will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation process to adjust back to the gravitational environment on Earth.
ISRO invested Rs 550 crore for Shukla's ISS journey, which is expected to inform future missions under India's Gaganyaan program. Shukla's reflections from space about India today highlight the nation's growing ambition and confidence on the global stage.
ALSO READ
India's Space Sector Takes Off: ISRO Technology Transfers to Boost Self-reliance
Indian Astronaut's Milestone Call with ISRO Sparks Spaceflight Enthusiasm
ISRO and UP Government Collaborate on Satellite Solutions for Lightning Safety
ISRO Propulsion Success Boosts Gaganyaan Mission Ambitions
ISRO Successfully Advances Gaganyaan Propulsion System with Hot Tests