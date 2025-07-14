Left Menu

Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Return with Axiom-4: India's Second Space Odyssey

Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew are returning to Earth after an 18-day mission at the ISS. They will undock and re-enter Earth's atmosphere, culminating in a splashdown off California. Shukla is the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, marking a significant milestone for India's space endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:10 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Return with Axiom-4: India's Second Space Odyssey
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

After an intensive 18-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to return to Earth. Shukla, accompanied by the Axiom-4 crew, is set to board the Dragon spacecraft, culminating in a splashdown set to occur off the coast of California.

This mission holds historical significance for Shukla as he is the second Indian to venture into space since Rakesh Sharma's groundbreaking 1984 odyssey. Upon their return, the crew will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation process to adjust back to the gravitational environment on Earth.

ISRO invested Rs 550 crore for Shukla's ISS journey, which is expected to inform future missions under India's Gaganyaan program. Shukla's reflections from space about India today highlight the nation's growing ambition and confidence on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025