Uttarakhand CM Dhami Seeks Modi's Support for State Development

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request financial assistance for Uttarakhand's infrastructure. Key agenda items included developing infrastructure for the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra, extending regional transit systems, and funding hydropower projects. Modi assured support for Uttarakhand's development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, seeking financial support to bolster the state's infrastructure, as per an official statement.

During the discussion, Dhami invited PM Modi to participate in the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra set for next year and requested Rs 400 crore to upgrade infrastructure for the pilgrimage. He also sought directives to transform the Nepa Farm into a semiconductor hub and to broaden transit systems to Haridwar.

Dhami further requested Rs 3,500 crore for Kumbh Mela preparations, advocated for underground power lines in key cities, and proposed the Pindar-Koshi Link Project aimed at benefiting thousands in rural areas. PM Modi pledged comprehensive support from the central government for Uttarakhand's development plans.

