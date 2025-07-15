Left Menu

Mumbai's New Gateway: Speeding Up Jetty Construction for Future Water Transport

The Maharashtra Ports Development Minister announced the acceleration of a new jetty construction near Mumbai's Gateway of India, as permitted by the Bombay High Court. Intended to ease area congestion and boost water transport, the project includes passenger amenities and a phased plan to replace existing jetties.

In a move aimed at enhancing water transport and reducing congestion in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Ports Development Minister, Nitesh Rane, stated that jetty construction near the Gateway of India will be expedited. The Bombay High Court has approved the development under specific conditions.

Rane detailed that 20% of the construction is complete, with the facility expected to be operational by May next year. The project will include a terminal, parking for 150 cars, a VIP area, and various passenger amenities, all adhering to court guidelines.

The new jetty is part of broader plans to improve intermodal connectivity in the region, including a future 'water metro' system. The project aims to not only reduce area congestion but also to foster safer and more efficient water transit options for the public.

