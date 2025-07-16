Left Menu

India's Pride: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Completes Historic ISS Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla successfully completed an 18-day mission aboard the ISS, marking a significant achievement for India's space programme. The mission is celebrated as a moment of national pride and is expected to inspire the younger generation, enhance India's space exploration ambitions, and support future scientific missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:02 IST
Astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous achievement for India's space programme, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has successfully completed an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has hailed this mission as a breakthrough for the nation's space ambitions.

During his time at the ISS, Shukla conducted pioneering experiments in microgravity, exploring subjects such as muscle regeneration, algal growth, and cognitive performance. This mission not only marks a milestone in India's space exploration but also serves as a beacon for young Indians eager to pursue scientific careers.

The Union Cabinet praised the strategic vision of Prime Minister Modi and lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation for its role in this achievement. The mission is expected to boost India's status in global space exploration and support initiatives like Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

