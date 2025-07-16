Tragedy at Etawah Safari: Only One Lion Cub Survives

In a somber development, one of the surviving Asiatic lion cubs at the Etawah Safari Park has died, according to park officials on Wednesday. The cub was part of a litter of four born to lioness Roopa in April.

Park Director Anil Kumar Patel reported that the lioness initially rejected her offspring, leaving staff to rear the remaining two cubs through artificial methods. Unfortunately, one of these last two cubs fell ill on July 4 and, despite medical efforts, passed away.

The deceased cub's body has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for a post-mortem examination, as park officials seek to uncover the cause of death. Only one cub from the original litter of four now survives.

(With inputs from agencies.)