Tragedy at Etawah Safari: Only One Lion Cub Survives

A surviving Asiatic lion cub at Etawah Safari Park died amid treatment, leaving just one remaining from the original four. The cub's deterioration began on July 4, ultimately succumbing despite intensive veterinary care. A post-mortem will determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber development, one of the surviving Asiatic lion cubs at the Etawah Safari Park has died, according to park officials on Wednesday. The cub was part of a litter of four born to lioness Roopa in April.

Park Director Anil Kumar Patel reported that the lioness initially rejected her offspring, leaving staff to rear the remaining two cubs through artificial methods. Unfortunately, one of these last two cubs fell ill on July 4 and, despite medical efforts, passed away.

The deceased cub's body has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for a post-mortem examination, as park officials seek to uncover the cause of death. Only one cub from the original litter of four now survives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

