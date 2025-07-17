Left Menu

Melodic Roads: Fujairah's Harmonious Highway Innovation

Fujairah introduces a Musical Road that plays Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' as cars travel over it. Located on Sheikh Khalifa Street, this innovative highway feature is the first of its kind in the Arab world, integrating music into daily travel to enhance drivers' experiences.

Updated: 17-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:08 IST
In the emirate of Fujairah, driving has taken on a new melody with the introduction of Musical Roads. The 750-meter stretch plays Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' as cars travel over specially-designed rumble strips. This innovative installation aims to integrate music into daily commuting.

Fujairah's Sheikh Khalifa Street hosts this Musical Road, becoming the first of its kind in the Arab world. The technology involves carving grooves into the asphalt; when cars drive at 100 km/h, the vibrations produce the melody inside vehicles. Such roads exist in the US, Japan, and Hungary, but this is a regional first.

The classical tune was chosen for its universal recognition, according to Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti of Fujairah's Fine Arts Academy. Travelers, like Omani resident Mohammad Al Matrooshi, report a calming effect after experiencing the musical journey, highlighting the project's success in enhancing driver mood.

