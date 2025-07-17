Left Menu

DDA Assures Rent Compensation for Residents of Unsafe Delhi Flats

The Resident Welfare Association of Signature View Apartments reports DDA's promise to clear rent compensation by month's end. The apartments, deemed unsafe, are slated for demolition. While some families await payment, others have vacated. The Delhi High Court had previously mandated rent support and evacuation.

DDA Assures Rent Compensation for Residents of Unsafe Delhi Flats
The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments announced that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has promised to clear rent compensation for residents by the end of the month.

The apartments, part of a mid-2000s DDA housing scheme, were declared unsafe due to severe structural issues, leading to a planned demolition.

Approximately 111 families have already vacated, awaiting promised rent payments, while others remain until compensation is credited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

