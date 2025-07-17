DDA Assures Rent Compensation for Residents of Unsafe Delhi Flats

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments announced that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has promised to clear rent compensation for residents by the end of the month.

The apartments, part of a mid-2000s DDA housing scheme, were declared unsafe due to severe structural issues, leading to a planned demolition.

Approximately 111 families have already vacated, awaiting promised rent payments, while others remain until compensation is credited.

(With inputs from agencies.)