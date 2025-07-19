Chief Justice Emphasizes Future Generations' Stake in Forest Conservation
The Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, emphasized the importance of preserving forests for future generations during a plantation drive in Delhi. Highlighting the need for sustainable development, he and other officials planted saplings to combat Delhi's pollution crisis and promote collective environmental responsibility.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, made a compelling case for forest conservation for future generations during a plantation drive in Delhi. Stressing the balance between development and environmental preservation, he highlighted the vital role forests play in battling Delhi's pollution.
Participating with 20 Supreme Court judges and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the event focused on planting thousands of saplings as part of the nationwide 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign. This initiative aims to enhance Delhi's green cover and improve air quality.
Chief Justice Gavai underscored the Supreme Court's commitment to sustainable development and urged stakeholders to take collective responsibility in addressing environmental issues. Meanwhile, Minister Sirsa lauded the efforts, emphasizing the need for collective action to protect Delhi's environment.
