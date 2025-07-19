Left Menu

Delhi's Pedestrian Dilemma: Safety Perceptions and Realities

A study by IIT Delhi and University College London found Delhi pedestrians feel safer in areas with street vendors, police presence, and CCTV cameras, despite the environment being largely inhospitable. Recommendations include improving lighting, footpaths, and crossings, and integrating vendor zones in urban planning to enhance pedestrian safety.

Delhi's Pedestrian Dilemma: Safety Perceptions and Realities
A recent study by IIT Delhi and University College London reveals that people in Delhi feel safer walking through areas bustling with street vendors, police, and CCTV cameras. However, the pedestrian environment still poses significant challenges, the report highlights.

Conducted by the Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre, the study surveyed 426 pedestrians in south Delhi, focusing on areas with high foot traffic. It identified that clearing footpaths of vehicles and integrating vendor zones could improve pedestrian safety.

Footpaths, often blocked or uneven, and the lack of safe crossings contribute to a hostile walking environment. The study's authors recommend enhancing lighting, CCTV coverage, and street planning to prioritize pedestrian safety. Despite differences in infrastructure, similar challenges are shared with London, where fast-moving traffic remains a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

