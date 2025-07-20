Kamchatka Quakes: Tsunami Warning Lifted After Dual Tremors
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has declared no tsunami danger on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two earthquakes occurred. The larger quake registered a magnitude of 7.4, occurring 144 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Initial tsunami warnings were canceled, with no reported casualties or damage.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre announced that there is no longer a tsunami threat to Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two significant earthquakes struck nearby waters on Sunday. The more substantial tremor registered a magnitude of 7.4 according to the US Geological Survey, occurring at a depth of 20 kilometers and positioned 144 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city home to 180,000 residents.
An earlier tremor measured at 6.7 magnitude was also recorded in close proximity. Initially, the PTWC indicated a severe tsunami risk but subsequently downgraded and eventually nullified the warning. Concurrently, Russia's Emergencies Ministry had followed suit, cautioning those in coastal settlements to vacate shorelines.
Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damages, and evacuation orders were deemed unnecessary. Historical records recall November 4, 1952, when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in Kamchatka generated significant tidal waves, yet remarkably caused no deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Zelenskiy Discuss Patriot Missiles Amid Escalating Russian Aggression
Ukraine’s Precision Strike: Targeting Russia's Borisoglebsk Airfield
Ukraine's Bold Strike on Russian Airfield
Escalating Tensions: Russia Strikes Deep into Ukraine
Ukraine Braces for Renewed Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region