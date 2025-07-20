Kamchatka Quakes: Tsunami Warning Lifted After Dual Tremors

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre announced that there is no longer a tsunami threat to Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two significant earthquakes struck nearby waters on Sunday. The more substantial tremor registered a magnitude of 7.4 according to the US Geological Survey, occurring at a depth of 20 kilometers and positioned 144 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city home to 180,000 residents.

An earlier tremor measured at 6.7 magnitude was also recorded in close proximity. Initially, the PTWC indicated a severe tsunami risk but subsequently downgraded and eventually nullified the warning. Concurrently, Russia's Emergencies Ministry had followed suit, cautioning those in coastal settlements to vacate shorelines.

Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damages, and evacuation orders were deemed unnecessary. Historical records recall November 4, 1952, when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in Kamchatka generated significant tidal waves, yet remarkably caused no deaths.

