Global Green Bond Sales Slump Amid Policy Rollbacks

Sales of 'green' bonds, crucial for financing environmental projects, have plummeted by nearly a third this year. The decline is attributed to the rollback of climate change policies in major economies like the United States and Europe, according to recent data.

Sustainable Fitch reports a 25% drop in overall 'labelled' bond issuance, which encompasses various sustainability-focused bonds. The decline to $440 billion marks the weakest quarter since 2019. Green bonds have suffered a significant fall by almost $100 billion, a 32% reduction from the previous year.

The decreased issuance comes amid geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, leading to uncertainty in capital expenditure. This is exacerbated by policy rollbacks in the U.S. under President Donald Trump's administration and potential regulatory loosening within the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)