Rajasthan's Green Revolution: Record Sapling Plantation Drive Launched

On Sunday, the Rajasthan government initiated an unprecedented plantation drive targeting a record 2.5 crore saplings in a single day, aligning with its 'Harialo Rajasthan' mission. This ambitious endeavor coincided with the state-level Van Mahotsav and Hariyali Teej festival, supporting Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's commitment to plant 10 crore saplings this year, and accomplish 50 crore over the next five years.

The launch took place at the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University in Jaipur, where Chief Minister Sharma urged the public to view plants as 'family members' and encouraged everyone to plant a sapling in their mother's name. He emphasized, "Tree planting is not just a ritual; it is a responsibility," aspiring to transform the campaign into a grassroots movement by leveraging cultural and religious sentiments to highlight ecological importance.

Significant budget allocations and projects were announced, including a Rs 250-crore Harit Aravalli Development Project and the 'Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan,' which aims to restore numerous water bodies and establish new water conservation structures statewide. In honor of historical environmental sacrifices, the government will develop an 'Amritadevi Indigenous Plant Museum' in Khejarli, Jodhpur. The event ended solemnly, with tributes paid to recent accident victims, alongside a commitment to future safety measures.

