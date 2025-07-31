Beijing Battles Deadly Rain-triggered Floods

Left Menu

In Beijing, intense rainstorms have caused floods resulting in at least 44 deaths and nine missing individuals. Local officials have launched comprehensive disaster relief operations as heavy rainfall disrupted infrastructure and forced mass evacuations. Over 80,000 residents have been relocated, with significant assistance from national funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Beijing is grappling with devastating rain-triggered floods that have claimed the lives of at least 44 individuals, with nine still missing. Local officials disclosed the grim statistics during a media briefing on Thursday.

A majority of those who perished, 31 people, were residents of a nursing home in the Miyun district, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. Comprehensive rescue operations have been underway for the past four days amidst calamitous weather conditions.

In response to the floods, over 80,000 individuals have been evacuated, and extensive damage to roads and power supply systems across 136 villages has been reported. Significant financial aid from government bodies aims to bolster disaster relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

