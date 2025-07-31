Beijing Battles Deadly Rain-triggered Floods

Beijing is grappling with devastating rain-triggered floods that have claimed the lives of at least 44 individuals, with nine still missing. Local officials disclosed the grim statistics during a media briefing on Thursday.

A majority of those who perished, 31 people, were residents of a nursing home in the Miyun district, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. Comprehensive rescue operations have been underway for the past four days amidst calamitous weather conditions.

In response to the floods, over 80,000 individuals have been evacuated, and extensive damage to roads and power supply systems across 136 villages has been reported. Significant financial aid from government bodies aims to bolster disaster relief efforts.

