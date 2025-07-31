Swift Response: Rescue Operation in Vasant Kunj
A rescue operation is in progress in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, after a minor boy fell into an open sewer. The police received an emergency call, prompting the swift mobilization of multiple agencies, including the fire brigade and DDMA. Efforts continue to locate and rescue the child.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a swift response, authorities in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj launched a rescue operation Thursday after a minor boy fell into an uncovered sewer while playing, police confirmed.
The incident was reported to Vasant Kunj South police station at around 1:24 pm, leading to the immediate deployment of police, rescue agencies, and fire services to the site.
Efforts are ongoing, with a JCB machine and sanitation workers assisting in the mission near Shiv Mandir, Rajokri Village. The child's identity remains unknown as teams continue their search and rescue operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rescue
- Delhi
- Vasant Kunj
- sewer
- police
- emergency
- operation
- fire brigade
- DDMA
- child
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Police Bust International MDMA Drug Gang
Pak used unarmed drones, loiter munitions during Operation Sindoor; none could inflict damage to Indian military, civilian infra: CDS Chauhan.
Palghar Police Urge Public to Stay Calm Amid Child-Kidnapping Rumors
Delhi's Schools on Edge: Bomb Threat Alerts Prompt Emergency Response
Wave of Bomb Threats Shutters Schools in Delhi, Prompts Major Police Response