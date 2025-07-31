Swift Response: Rescue Operation in Vasant Kunj

In a swift response, authorities in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj launched a rescue operation Thursday after a minor boy fell into an uncovered sewer while playing, police confirmed.

The incident was reported to Vasant Kunj South police station at around 1:24 pm, leading to the immediate deployment of police, rescue agencies, and fire services to the site.

Efforts are ongoing, with a JCB machine and sanitation workers assisting in the mission near Shiv Mandir, Rajokri Village. The child's identity remains unknown as teams continue their search and rescue operation.

