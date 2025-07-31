Left Menu

Swift Response: Rescue Operation in Vasant Kunj

A rescue operation is in progress in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, after a minor boy fell into an open sewer. The police received an emergency call, prompting the swift mobilization of multiple agencies, including the fire brigade and DDMA. Efforts continue to locate and rescue the child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:59 IST
In a swift response, authorities in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj launched a rescue operation Thursday after a minor boy fell into an uncovered sewer while playing, police confirmed.

The incident was reported to Vasant Kunj South police station at around 1:24 pm, leading to the immediate deployment of police, rescue agencies, and fire services to the site.

Efforts are ongoing, with a JCB machine and sanitation workers assisting in the mission near Shiv Mandir, Rajokri Village. The child's identity remains unknown as teams continue their search and rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

