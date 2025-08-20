Left Menu

Mystery Object Explodes in Polish Cornfield

An unidentified object exploded in a cornfield in Osiny, Eastern Poland, causing property damage but no injuries. Evidence of burnt debris was found. The incident prompted air raid sirens in Ukraine's Volyn and Lviv regions, but no air attacks were reported. Investigations by local authorities are ongoing.

An unidentified object exploded in a cornfield in the village of Osiny, located in eastern Poland's Lublin province, near the Ukrainian border. The explosion, which happened overnight, shattered windows in several homes, although no injuries were reported, according to local police on Wednesday.

Police reported finding burnt metal and plastic debris at the blast site. The incident coincided with air raid sirens ringing out for about an hour in Ukraine's Volyn and Lviv regions, yet no air attacks were confirmed in those areas, as stated by regional governors.

Lukow county police spokesperson Marek Jozwik confirmed that investigations are underway to identify the object, while police officers and firefighters continue to work at the scene.

