Urgent Search Underway for Teen Lost in Creek Near Thane

A search continues for 19-year-old Akash Sharma, who fell into a creek near Thane station while traveling on a local train. Despite efforts by disaster management teams and local residents, strong currents have hindered progress. Operations will resume when conditions stabilize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:45 IST
The search operation enters its second day as authorities work tirelessly to locate 19-year-old Akash Sharma, missing after falling into a creek near Thane station. The incident occurred while he was travelling on a local train, officials have reported.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, stated that the search, which included disaster management staff, fire brigade, local residents, and fishermen with two boats, was carried out until 6.15 pm without success.

A renewed effort commenced early on Friday but was temporarily halted due to strong currents. Authorities remain determined to continue the search once conditions improve, ensuring all necessary resources are deployed effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

