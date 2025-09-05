Left Menu

A section of a wall collapsed in south Delhis Greater Kailash-1 on Friday, injuring a driver and damaging parked vehicles, an official said. Police said the wall, approximately 30 to 35 feet in length, was jointly maintained by Tata Telecom and the Forest Department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:58 IST
Man injured, 5 parked vehicle damaged as wall collapses in Delhi's GK-1
A section of a wall collapsed in south Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 on Friday, injuring a driver and damaging parked vehicles, an official said. Police said the wall, approximately 30 to 35 feet in length, was jointly maintained by Tata Telecom and the Forest Department.

The PCR received the distress call, and police personnel were dispatched promptly to the spot. Upon arrival, police officers found that the driver, Manoj, received minor injuries and was taken to AIIMS for treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Five parked vehicles were also damaged in the incident, he added.

Authorities have assessed the situation and confirmed it is currently under control. Residents in the vicinity have been advised to avoid parking vehicles or standing near the wall, as it has been deemed old and unsafe.

''Both Tata Telecom and the Forest Department have been notified to undertake urgent repairs to prevent any further accidents. Investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing,'' the DCP said.

