IIA Calls for Applications: Exploring Sunspot Dynamics in PhD Projects

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has announced that it is accepting applications for its PhD programme until October 6. In addition to this, a Project Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) position is also on offer, according to a recent release.

This year's research initiatives are backed by ISRO, with a focus on the dynamics of Large-Scale Flows and Sunspot Magnetic Fields in the Near Surface Shear Layer of the Sun. The project, led by Principal Investigator S P Rajaguru, will include a statistical study of subsurface dynamics and eruptive solar phenomena.

The PhD research will utilize helioseismology data from space and ground-based observations. IIA, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, is renowned for its work in astronomy and astrophysics, with its main campus in Bangalore and various field centres across India.

