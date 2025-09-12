Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Fatal Fall During Monkey Attack

A 65-year-old woman in Sikandarpur died after falling from her house stairs while escaping a monkey attack. The incident occurred as she was gathering clothes from her roof. Critically injured, she was rushed to a local health center but was unfortunately declared dead.

Ballia | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:54 IST
Tragic Encounter: Fatal Fall During Monkey Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Sikandarpur's Sikiyan village as 65-year-old Kanti Devi succumbed to injuries after a fall while escaping a monkey troop's attack, police reported.

Devi faced the attack as she retrieved clothes from her rooftop, leading her to lose balance and tumble down the stairs.

Despite being rushed to the nearby Community Health Centre, the injuries proved fatal, leaving the community in mourning over this distressing event, according to health officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

