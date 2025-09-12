Tragic Encounter: Fatal Fall During Monkey Attack

A tragic incident unfolded in Sikandarpur's Sikiyan village as 65-year-old Kanti Devi succumbed to injuries after a fall while escaping a monkey troop's attack, police reported.

Devi faced the attack as she retrieved clothes from her rooftop, leading her to lose balance and tumble down the stairs.

Despite being rushed to the nearby Community Health Centre, the injuries proved fatal, leaving the community in mourning over this distressing event, according to health officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)