Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa: Hong Kong Pummeled as Flights Canceled, Panic Buying Ensues

Super Typhoon Ragasa has hit Hong Kong with intense winds and heavy rain, leading to widespread closure and cancellations. Residents engaged in panic buying, while authorities warned of rising sea levels. Temporary shelters have been set up as the city braces for the storm’s impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 04:11 IST
Super Typhoon Ragasa: Hong Kong Pummeled as Flights Canceled, Panic Buying Ensues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong experienced severe disruptions as Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world's most intense storm this year, unleashed powerful winds and heavy rain on the city. The storm prompted the cancellation of over 700 flights and a shutdown of services and businesses in anticipation of its devastating effects.

The storm's approach caused widespread panic buying, leaving supermarket shelves bare as residents prepared for the possibility of extended shop closures. Meanwhile, authorities issued top-level alerts, warning of significant storm surges akin to those seen in past devastating typhoons.

In response to the looming danger, Hong Kong opened 49 temporary shelters, and hundreds have already sought refuge. While the Stock Exchange continues to operate, most of the city is on high alert as the typhoon moves towards the coast of Guangdong and Taiwan after hitting the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025