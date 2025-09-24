Super Typhoon Ragasa: Hong Kong Pummeled as Flights Canceled, Panic Buying Ensues

Hong Kong experienced severe disruptions as Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world's most intense storm this year, unleashed powerful winds and heavy rain on the city. The storm prompted the cancellation of over 700 flights and a shutdown of services and businesses in anticipation of its devastating effects.

The storm's approach caused widespread panic buying, leaving supermarket shelves bare as residents prepared for the possibility of extended shop closures. Meanwhile, authorities issued top-level alerts, warning of significant storm surges akin to those seen in past devastating typhoons.

In response to the looming danger, Hong Kong opened 49 temporary shelters, and hundreds have already sought refuge. While the Stock Exchange continues to operate, most of the city is on high alert as the typhoon moves towards the coast of Guangdong and Taiwan after hitting the Philippines.

