Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken a significant step forward in the development of Ganderbal district by inaugurating and laying the foundation for over a dozen projects valued at Rs 36.50 crore. These efforts underline the government's focus on enhancing sports, power, and road infrastructure.

Among the sports projects launched were the upgradation of stadiums and playfields across various locations. At Beehama, Abdullah also introduced new sports equipment and attended events showcasing Judo, Thang-Ta, and Yoga by local youth.

In addition, Abdullah unveiled a power receiving station at Saloora and participated in various sports events, including a friendly badminton match. He also laid crucial groundwork for road connectivity improvements, emphasizing the region's infrastructural growth and modernization.