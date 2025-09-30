Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah initiated over a dozen development projects worth Rs 36.50 crore in Ganderbal. He inaugurated sports infrastructure and new sports equipment, unveiled power projects, and participated in sports activities. Abdullah also laid the foundation for key road infrastructure in the district.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken a significant step forward in the development of Ganderbal district by inaugurating and laying the foundation for over a dozen projects valued at Rs 36.50 crore. These efforts underline the government's focus on enhancing sports, power, and road infrastructure.
Among the sports projects launched were the upgradation of stadiums and playfields across various locations. At Beehama, Abdullah also introduced new sports equipment and attended events showcasing Judo, Thang-Ta, and Yoga by local youth.
In addition, Abdullah unveiled a power receiving station at Saloora and participated in various sports events, including a friendly badminton match. He also laid crucial groundwork for road connectivity improvements, emphasizing the region's infrastructural growth and modernization.
ALSO READ
PM Modi Champions Self-Reliance and Good Governance at Delhi BJP Office Inauguration
The less our dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country: PM Modi at inauguration of Delhi BJP office.
BJP's relation with Delhi based on sentiments, trust; since Jana Sangh days, party worked for the city: PM Modi at Delhi BJP inauguration.
Inauguration of New Delhi BJP Office by PM Narendra Modi
Inauguration of Delhi BJP's New Hub Marks a New Era