COP30: From Pledges to Action in Climate Architecture

With COP30 just a month away in Brazil's Belem, there's a mounting call for the summit to pivot from making climate pledges to their implementation. Arunabha Ghosh, South Asia's Special Envoy for COP30, stresses this year's summit should serve as a 'COP for implementation.'

Ghosh, also the CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, argues that the current climate regime risks functioning merely as a 'bank of commitments' rather than yielding tangible results. At a Paris Agreement anniversary event, he cautions that without action, there could be a 'run on the climate architecture bank.'

Highlighting both achievements, like the Paris Rulebook, and gaps, such as inadequate Nationally Determined Contributions, Ghosh underscores the necessity for delivering results at COP30. He further draws attention to technological advancements and the need for significant climate finance to support global decarbonization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)