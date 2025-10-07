Left Menu

COP30: From Pledges to Action in Climate Architecture

As COP30 approaches in Belem, Brazil, there's a strong emphasis on shifting focus from pledges to effective implementation. Arunabha Ghosh warns of a 'run on the climate architecture bank' if commitments aren't turned into actions. The summit aims to bridge the implementation and ambition gaps witnessed since the Paris Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:55 IST
With COP30 just a month away in Brazil's Belem, there's a mounting call for the summit to pivot from making climate pledges to their implementation. Arunabha Ghosh, South Asia's Special Envoy for COP30, stresses this year's summit should serve as a 'COP for implementation.'

Ghosh, also the CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, argues that the current climate regime risks functioning merely as a 'bank of commitments' rather than yielding tangible results. At a Paris Agreement anniversary event, he cautions that without action, there could be a 'run on the climate architecture bank.'

Highlighting both achievements, like the Paris Rulebook, and gaps, such as inadequate Nationally Determined Contributions, Ghosh underscores the necessity for delivering results at COP30. He further draws attention to technological advancements and the need for significant climate finance to support global decarbonization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

