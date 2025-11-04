Devastating Quake in Afghanistan: Challenges in the Aftermath
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan, particularly affecting Mazar-i-Sharif and injuring nearly 1,000 people. The quake damaged the historic Blue Mosque and destroyed numerous homes. Aid challenges intensify with winter approaching, while health facilities also suffered damage, complicating relief efforts in the region.
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck northern Afghanistan, specifically near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, leaving at least 27 dead and nearly 1,000 injured. The quake took a heavy toll on infrastructure, damaging the historic Blue Mosque and demolishing hundreds of homes.
Ahead of the harsh Afghan winter, relief workers face significant challenges due to damaged infrastructure and severe weather conditions. Aid groups, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, have expressed concerns about adequately addressing the upcoming needs of affected residents.
Efforts are further hindered by damage to several health facilities, as additional aid pledges come from the United Nations, India, and China. Afghanistan, prone to natural disasters, experiences hundreds of earthquake-related deaths annually, with experts calling for better construction techniques to mitigate future casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stunning Sports Weekend: Upsets, Injuries, and Iconic Plays
Sports Update: High-Stakes Moves, Dramatic Injuries, and Historic Opportunities
United Sikhs Lead Relief Efforts in Firozpur Flood-Affected Areas
Barrett Brothers Benched: Injuries Sideline New Zealand Stars
Sports Showdowns: Defeats, Injuries & Triumphs