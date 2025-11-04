Devastating Quake in Afghanistan: Challenges in the Aftermath

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck northern Afghanistan, specifically near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, leaving at least 27 dead and nearly 1,000 injured. The quake took a heavy toll on infrastructure, damaging the historic Blue Mosque and demolishing hundreds of homes.

Ahead of the harsh Afghan winter, relief workers face significant challenges due to damaged infrastructure and severe weather conditions. Aid groups, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, have expressed concerns about adequately addressing the upcoming needs of affected residents.

Efforts are further hindered by damage to several health facilities, as additional aid pledges come from the United Nations, India, and China. Afghanistan, prone to natural disasters, experiences hundreds of earthquake-related deaths annually, with experts calling for better construction techniques to mitigate future casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)