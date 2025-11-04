Left Menu

Bridging Borders: Simplifying Scientific Collaborations

The VAIBHAV initiative aims to connect Indian diaspora scientists with Indian institutions by simplifying travel, extending fellowships, and creating structured student mobility. Discussions at the ESTIC 2025 event highlighted the need for easier conference processes, sustained collaboration durations, and public-private partnerships to enhance global scientific cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:58 IST
The Indian scientific community is pushing for streamlined processes to strengthen international collaborations. During the Emerging Science, Technology, Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025), the VAIBHAV Fellows emphasized the need for easier travel, longer fellowship durations, and structured student exchange programs.

The VAIBHAV initiative, aimed at uniting eminent Indian diaspora scientists with Indian institutions, seeks to enhance global scientific integration. Fellows highlighted cumbersome current processes, advocating for simplified travel and conference procedures to boost visibility and participation in scientific events.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh supported practical ideas from the diaspora, endorsing the proposal of a prior-approved faculty list for quick visa clearances. This vision includes extending fellowships and forming cross-border collaborations to foster innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

