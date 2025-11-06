SBM Gold Pioneers uPVC Revolution in Indian Homebuilding

SBM Gold, a notable player in the manufacturing of HDPE pipes and water tanks, has made a strategic entry into the uPVC doors and windows market, addressing the modern demands of Indian homeowners for performance and durability.

The company's new uPVC offerings boast resistance to moisture, termites, and rust, with strong insulation properties, marking a significant evolution as they bridge practicality with aesthetics for modern Indian homes.

This diversification aligns with India's infrastructure and affordable housing goals, promising builders a single-window solution for consistent quality and streamlined logistics, thus redefining the Indian building envelope landscape.