Japan issues tsunami warning for Iwate prefecture in northern Japan, NHK says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-11-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 13:56 IST
Japan issued a tsunami warning for Iwate prefecture in the north of the country on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said, asking residents to stay away from coastal areas.
The tsunami wave was expected to be about 1 metre (3 feet, 3 inches), NHK said.
