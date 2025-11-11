CREWS Unveils 2030 Strategy to Expand Life-Saving Early Warnings Worldwide

As climate extremes intensify across the globe, the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Initiative launched its ambitious new framework — From Delivery to Transformation: Scaling CREWS’ Impact to 2030 — during the COP30 Climate Conference in Belém, Brazil.

The 2030 Strategy sets a bold target: by the end of this decade, all Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) will have access to essential early warning and climate services capable of safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and economies from escalating climate risks.

“When a cyclone or flood hits, every second counts – early warnings turn each moment into life-saving measures,” said Francis Pigeon, Chair of the CREWS Initiative. “CREWS is not only delivering early warnings at scale; it is transforming how they are financed, governed, and sustained as a global public good.”

Record Climate Losses Demand Systemic Change

The announcement comes at a time of unprecedented climate-related losses. In 2024, Small Island Developing States alone suffered over USD 6 billion in damages from severe weather events such as Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean and Cyclone Mocha in the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, disaster mortality in Least Developed Countries remains 2.5 times higher than the global average, underscoring deep inequities in climate preparedness and response capacity.

CREWS, which was established in 2015 by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and World Bank’s Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), has emerged as a key international mechanism to fast-track the “Early Warnings for All” (EW4ALL) initiative — a global goal set by the UN Secretary-General to ensure everyone on Earth is protected by early warning systems by 2027.

“When financing is country-driven, every dollar becomes a force for resilience, innovation, and impact,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo at the launch event. “Over the next five years, CREWS will play an even more critical role — scaling coordinated support, leveraging partnerships, and turning the Early Warnings for All ambition into tangible action.”

From Projects to Transformation: A Shift in Strategy

The CREWS 2030 Strategy marks a decisive evolution in how early warning systems are built and maintained. Rather than focusing on fragmented, project-based approaches, the initiative calls for long-term, country-owned frameworks that are sustainable, inclusive, and integrated across government institutions.

The strategy is structured around three core priorities:

Strengthening foundational early warning and climate services in all LDCs and SIDS by improving meteorological capacity, local forecasting, and risk communication. Catalyzing transformation through scaled finance, with an ambitious goal of mobilizing USD 1 billion by 2030 to support resilient, climate-smart economies. Driving next-generation systems through innovation, integration, and partnerships, including the adoption of AI-based forecasting, cell-broadcast alert systems, and community-driven early warning models.

This systemic shift aims to ensure that early warnings are not only available but actionable, empowering governments and communities to anticipate and respond effectively to disasters before they strike.

Proven Results, Stronger Ambitions

Since its inception in 2015, CREWS has already demonstrated significant impact:

More than 300 million people in over 40 countries have benefited from improved early warning and climate information services.

The initiative has leveraged nearly USD 1 billion in additional finance for climate resilience and risk reduction.

It has helped governments modernize national meteorological laws, train forecasters, and expand community preparedness programs.

The new strategy seeks to build on this momentum. By 2030, CREWS aims to:

Reach 200 million additional people with reliable early warnings in vulnerable regions.

Expand anticipatory action frameworks that trigger emergency measures before disasters hit.

Integrate artificial intelligence and digital technology to enhance forecasting accuracy and speed.

Support gender-responsive and locally led early warning systems, ensuring inclusivity in climate resilience.

“Our goal is not just to predict storms and other hazards, but to transform forecasts into action that saves lives,” said Áloisio Fifita, Principal Assistant Secretary at Tonga’s Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communication (MEIDECC). “With CREWS support, we can turn forecasts into anticipatory action that protects our communities.”

Early Warnings as a Public Good

CREWS’ philosophy views early warning systems as a public good — essential infrastructure that protects every citizen, regardless of wealth or geography. The initiative’s country-driven financing model ensures that investments are guided by local priorities, maximizing efficiency and long-term impact.

This approach aligns with the broader WMO Early Warnings for All initiative, which seeks to integrate national meteorological, disaster management, and communication systems under a unified framework.

“Early warnings are the bridge between science and survival,” said Saulo. “They must be accessible to everyone — especially those on the front lines of the climate crisis.”

Innovation, Inclusion, and Global Partnership

The 2030 Strategy also places a strong emphasis on innovation and inclusivity. It prioritizes the development of impact-based forecasting, which goes beyond predicting weather events to estimate their potential consequences for specific communities.

Partnerships with telecommunication providers, local NGOs, and academic institutions will help expand access to life-saving alerts through mobile messaging, radio, and community networks.

In addition, CREWS will champion the integration of gender and social equity in early warning systems — recognizing that women, youth, and marginalized groups often bear the brunt of climate impacts but play critical roles in community preparedness.

A Global Commitment to Resilience

As COP30 unfolds in Belém — a city at the heart of the Amazon — the launch of the CREWS 2030 Strategy reinforces the message that climate adaptation is as vital as emissions reduction.

By empowering vulnerable nations with technology, finance, and institutional support, CREWS is building resilience from the ground up — ensuring that communities have the tools, knowledge, and warning systems needed to survive and thrive in an era of escalating climate risks.