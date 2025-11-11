Delhi's Air Crisis: The Silent Health Assassin

Delhi's deteriorating air quality is raising alarm among health experts due to its long-term health consequences. The threat extends from heightened cancer risks to a weakened immune system, surpassing just respiratory issues, according to experts.

As per the State of Global Air 2025 report, India accounted for over two million deaths attributed to toxic air in 2023. With PM2.5 levels among the highest globally, this poses a severe environmental and human health crisis.

Policy-makers believe India's pollution originates from multiple sources, with residential solid-fuel burning contributing 30% to the ambient PM2.5, alongside vehicle emission, coal plants, industrial emissions, and agricultural residue burning. In densely populated cities like Delhi, traffic and construction dust heighten exposure, experts say.