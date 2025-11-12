Emaar India Investing INR 1,600 Crore in Gurugram Luxury Housing

Realty giant Emaar India is investing a hefty INR 1,600 crore to launch a premium housing project in Gurugram, amid thriving consumer demand for luxury homes. Dubbed 'Serenity Hills,' this development marks the company's ambitious expansion plans in the Indian real estate sector.

'Serenity Hills' is set to unfold across Sector 86 in Gurugram, encompassing 997 upscale apartments distributed among seven towers. According to Emaar India CEO Kalyan Chakrabarti, the firm is entering its first phase, backed mainly by internal funds. This green project, with its anticipated IGBC Platinum pre-certification, is a collaboration with the landowner, reinforcing a commitment to sustainability.

The project will break ground in a few months, with completion expected in five years. Prices range from INR 3 crore to 5.7 crore per unit. While announcing the development, Chakrabarti highlighted Emaar India's focus on quality and sustainable design, as it currently handles 12.5 million sq ft of residential projects nationwide.