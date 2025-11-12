Left Menu

Emaar India Investing INR 1,600 Crore in Gurugram Luxury Housing

Emaar India, a subsidiary of Dubai-based Emaar Properties, is set to invest INR 1,600 crore to construct a luxury housing project named 'Serenity Hills' in Gurugram. The project includes 997 apartments and is expected to begin construction soon, with completion scheduled within five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:29 IST
Emaar India Investing INR 1,600 Crore in Gurugram Luxury Housing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty giant Emaar India is investing a hefty INR 1,600 crore to launch a premium housing project in Gurugram, amid thriving consumer demand for luxury homes. Dubbed 'Serenity Hills,' this development marks the company's ambitious expansion plans in the Indian real estate sector.

'Serenity Hills' is set to unfold across Sector 86 in Gurugram, encompassing 997 upscale apartments distributed among seven towers. According to Emaar India CEO Kalyan Chakrabarti, the firm is entering its first phase, backed mainly by internal funds. This green project, with its anticipated IGBC Platinum pre-certification, is a collaboration with the landowner, reinforcing a commitment to sustainability.

The project will break ground in a few months, with completion expected in five years. Prices range from INR 3 crore to 5.7 crore per unit. While announcing the development, Chakrabarti highlighted Emaar India's focus on quality and sustainable design, as it currently handles 12.5 million sq ft of residential projects nationwide.

TRENDING

1
Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductions

Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductio...

 India
2
Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

 India
3
Bihar's Political Crossroads: A Battle for Change

Bihar's Political Crossroads: A Battle for Change

 India
4
Tragic Encounter: Fatal Wild Animal Attack in Sohelwa Forest

Tragic Encounter: Fatal Wild Animal Attack in Sohelwa Forest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025