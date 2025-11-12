Left Menu

Historic Return: Cheetahs to Roam India Again

India and Botswana have agreed to relocate eight Cheetahs from Botswana to India. This move, part of Project Cheetah, aims to reintroduce the species to India under a wildlife conservation initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaborone | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:39 IST
In a significant step towards wildlife conservation, India and Botswana have announced the translocation of eight Cheetahs from Botswana to India. This landmark decision, part of 'Project Cheetah', was formalized during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to the African nation.

Expressing gratitude, President Murmu thanked her counterpart, President Duma Gideon Boko, along with the people of Botswana, assuring them that the Cheetahs will be well cared for in India. The official handover of the big cats is set to take place at the Mokolodi nature reserve.

This initiative symbolizes a remarkable collaboration between the two nations aimed at reviving Cheetah populations in India, reversing decades of local extinction. The Cheetahs are expected to flourish in their new environment, marking a new chapter in biodiversity conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

