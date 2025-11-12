Left Menu

Urban Vault Expands Co-Working Spaces in Pune Amid Rising Demand

Realty firm Urban Vault has opened two co-working centers in Pune, adding 92,000 square feet of office space and 2,500 desks. The expansion boosts their portfolio to 3,500 seats across three centers. Urban Vault, under CEO Amal Mishra, aims to meet the flexible workspace demands of modern enterprises.

Urban Vault, a prominent real estate firm, has announced the opening of two new co-working centers in Pune. These new additions cover a significant 92,000 square feet and accommodate 2,500 desks, aimed at meeting the rising demand for flexible and managed workspaces.

In its latest expansion, Urban Vault has increased its presence in Pune with two new facilities, bringing their total portfolio in the city to 3,500 seats and 1.40 lakh sq ft across three centers. Located in Baner and Viman Nagar, these spaces reflect Pune's status as a dynamic office market, supported by strong IT, manufacturing, and startup sectors.

CEO Amal Mishra highlighted the company's commitment to providing high-quality workspaces, effective for modern enterprises. The company's national footprint now spans over 2.60 million square feet across major cities, with Pune being a key growth area. Their financial success is underscored by a reported turnover of Rs 120 crore in 2024-25.

