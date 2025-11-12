Madhya Pradesh Orders Dam Safety Inspections After Footbridge Collapse

The Madhya Pradesh government has swiftly responded following the collapse of a portion of a footbridge at the Kerwan Dam by ordering a comprehensive survey of all dams in the state aged over 25 years. The administration has prioritized the safety of these constructions amidst concerns of structural integrity.

State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat stressed the urgency of conducting necessary repairs without delay. In light of Tuesday's incident, Silawat directed officials to ensure the complete safety of the dams, reservoirs, and associated structures, declaring that any negligence in maintenance will not be tolerated.

An immediate investigation into the cause of the partial collapse is underway. With a commitment to future preventive measures, Silawat mandated regular inspections and phased replacements of the dams' gates, urging for repair work to be completed within a stipulated timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)