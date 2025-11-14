Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street tumbles as tech selloff extends, rate cut hopes fade

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Friday, driven by a renewed selloff in technology stocks, while hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials added to doubts about an interest rate cut in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.8 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 47,222.38. The S&P 500 fell 65.3 points, or 0.97%, to 6,672.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 325.6 points, or 1.42%, to 22,544.725.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

