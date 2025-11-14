US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street tumbles as tech selloff extends, rate cut hopes fade

Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Friday, driven by a renewed selloff in technology stocks, while hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials added to doubts about an interest rate cut in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.8 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 47,222.38. The S&P 500 fell 65.3 points, or 0.97%, to 6,672.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 325.6 points, or 1.42%, to 22,544.725.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)