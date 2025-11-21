Left Menu

Delhi: CM Gupta lays foundation stone for first 'Atal' canteen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 13:19 IST
Delhi: CM Gupta lays foundation stone for first 'Atal' canteen
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Friday laid the foundation stone of the first ''Atal'' canteen in the Timarpur area here, marking the fulfilment of a key promise made by the BJP.

The Delhi government has planned to open 100 such canteens, named after the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with an aim to provide affordable meals to underprivileged people, with two meals a day for just Rs 5 per person, officials said.

The initiative is an example of the BJP government's respect for the working-class families, Gupta said.

Opening Atal canteens across the national capital was one of the poll promises of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls held in February this year.

The chief minister was accompanied by the Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood during the laying of the foundation stone ceremony at JJ Cluster in Sanjay Basti.

Gupta, later in a post on X, said, ''In just eight months, a strong step has been taken to fulfil another promise made with Delhi. An extensive network of 100 Atal canteens will be set up in the capital so that this facility easily and timely reaches every needy person.'' The inauguration of the first Atal canteen will take place on December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Vajpayee, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025