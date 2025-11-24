Left Menu

Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Puducherry and Karaikal

Heavy rains disrupted daily life in Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday, prompting the closure of schools and colleges. Both regions were hit by continuous downpours since Saturday, resulting in significant waterlogging across housing colonies and major roadways.

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam announced in a press release that all educational institutions, including government and private schools and colleges, would remain closed on Monday due to the severe weather conditions.

The persistent rainfall has caused widespread inconvenience and underscores the need for adequate drainage infrastructure in the union territory to handle such weather events in the future.

