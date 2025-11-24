Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Puducherry and Karaikal
Heavy rains affected normal life in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, leading to a shutdown of schools and colleges. The downpour since Saturday caused flooding in several housing areas and main roads. Authorities declared a holiday for educational institutions in response to the weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains disrupted daily life in Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday, prompting the closure of schools and colleges. Both regions were hit by continuous downpours since Saturday, resulting in significant waterlogging across housing colonies and major roadways.
Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam announced in a press release that all educational institutions, including government and private schools and colleges, would remain closed on Monday due to the severe weather conditions.
The persistent rainfall has caused widespread inconvenience and underscores the need for adequate drainage infrastructure in the union territory to handle such weather events in the future.
