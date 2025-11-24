Left Menu

Scaffolding Collapse Injures Five at ESIC Hospital Construction Site

A scaffolding collapse at ESIC Hospital in Sanathnagar injured five people, including four workers. Two of the individuals were critically injured. The incident took place on Monday and all the injured have been hospitalized. Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:13 IST
Scaffolding Collapse Injures Five at ESIC Hospital Construction Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A construction site accident at the ESIC Hospital in Sanathnagar left five people injured on Monday, with two of them in critical condition, police reported.

The collapse involved a scaffolding structure, impacting four workers. All injured parties are receiving medical care, according to a senior police official.

A thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the scaffolding failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

 India
2
High-Profile Arrests in Gurugram Uncover Media Assault and Murder Case Links

High-Profile Arrests in Gurugram Uncover Media Assault and Murder Case Links

 India
3
Tax Exodus: UK's Wealthy Flock to Tax Havens

Tax Exodus: UK's Wealthy Flock to Tax Havens

 United Kingdom
4
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025