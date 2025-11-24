Scaffolding Collapse Injures Five at ESIC Hospital Construction Site
A scaffolding collapse at ESIC Hospital in Sanathnagar injured five people, including four workers. Two of the individuals were critically injured. The incident took place on Monday and all the injured have been hospitalized. Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the collapse.
A construction site accident at the ESIC Hospital in Sanathnagar left five people injured on Monday, with two of them in critical condition, police reported.
The collapse involved a scaffolding structure, impacting four workers. All injured parties are receiving medical care, according to a senior police official.
A thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the scaffolding failure.
