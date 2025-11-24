Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

Final public notices have been dispatched to landholders in Varor and Chinchani within Dahanu Taluka, Maharashtra, concerning the Greenfield Highway (Vadhavan Port) project, as reported by an official on Monday.

The core survey led by the Deputy Commissioner of Land Records is finalized, along with preliminary land measurements, stated Mahesh Sagar, the Competent Authority for this project.

Landholders are required to attend evaluations with proper boundary markings. Officials warn that any absence could result in unilateral assessments with no room for objections post-process.

(With inputs from agencies.)