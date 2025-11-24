Tragedy at ESIC Hospital: Supervisor Dies, Four Workers Injured in Platform Collapse

A tragic accident at ESIC Hospital resulted in the death of a 25-year-old supervisor and injured four workers. The incident occurred during renovation work when a platform structure collapsed, leading to the workers' fall, according to police reports.

The workers were engaged in the removal of granite from an external wall when they fell onto the platform, referred to as an 'open lift' used in construction. Five people were injured, and one succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment, said a doctor.

Two workers remain in critical condition, while the other two have sustained multiple fractures but are stable. The SR Nagar Police Station has registered a case, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse.

