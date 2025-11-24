Left Menu

Tragedy at ESIC Hospital: Supervisor Dies, Four Workers Injured in Platform Collapse

A tragic accident at ESIC Hospital claimed the life of a 25-year-old supervisor and injured four workers, as a platform collapsed during renovation. The victims fell while removing granite from an external wall. A police investigation is underway, with two workers in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident at ESIC Hospital resulted in the death of a 25-year-old supervisor and injured four workers. The incident occurred during renovation work when a platform structure collapsed, leading to the workers' fall, according to police reports.

The workers were engaged in the removal of granite from an external wall when they fell onto the platform, referred to as an 'open lift' used in construction. Five people were injured, and one succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment, said a doctor.

Two workers remain in critical condition, while the other two have sustained multiple fractures but are stable. The SR Nagar Police Station has registered a case, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

