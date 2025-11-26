EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has sparked controversy by asking a federal court to overturn the 2024 soot limits for power plants and factories. Critics argue this move undermines significant public health protections enacted in recent years.

The EPA's legal filing aligns with 24 states led by Kentucky, along with industry groups such as the National Association of Manufacturers, challenging the existing 2024 standard on fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Over 91% of current coal plants meet the enhanced standard, which is designed to mitigate asthma, cardiovascular issues, and other health problems.

Despite the EPA under President Joe Biden advocating for stricter standards to prevent numerous health conditions and deaths, its predecessor under Donald Trump's administration had targeted soot limitations for deregulation. Environmentalists criticize the latest move as a significant step back in protecting public health.