Delhi Breathes Easier: Stage-3 Air Restrictions Lifted

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-3 air quality restrictions in Delhi-NCR, citing improved air conditions. Despite this, Stage-1 and Stage-2 actions persist. Previously mandated work-from-home and hybrid school measures are now discontinued. CAQM calls for vigilance to prevent pollution resurgence during winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to lift Stage-3 air restrictions in Delhi-NCR following an improvement in air quality over the past three days. The decision comes amid forecasts predicting the air will maintain a 'very poor' category, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Despite the revocation of Stage-3 measures, including bans on certain construction activities and restrictions on older diesel vehicles, CAQM announced that actions under Stage-1 and Stage-2 would continue to be strictly enforced to prevent deterioration in the National Capital Region.

Measures that once required 50 percent of the workforce to operate from home and schools to follow hybrid modes have been removed. However, CAQM emphasizes the need for maintaining strict vigilance, urging all implementing agencies to be proactive in enforcing air quality policies during the winter season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

