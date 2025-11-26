Left Menu

Deadly Blaze Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise Complex: 13 Dead, Many Trapped

A devastating fire swept through high-rise buildings in Hong Kong, leaving 13 dead and many trapped. Over 700 residents were evacuated, and emergency services were deployed extensively. The fire, fueled by bamboo scaffolding, presented significant challenges to firefighters. Elderly residents were notably affected, with temporary shelters opened for survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A disastrous fire ravaged seven high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex, claiming thirteen lives and leaving numerous residents trapped in the worst blaze the city has seen in years.

The conflagration, which erupted in the Tai Po district, resulted in a level 5 alarm, the most severe classification. Authorities reported at least 15 injuries, and around 700 people were evacuated to temporary shelters as the blaze spread swiftly via bamboo scaffolding and construction netting.

Efforts to control the fire were met with severe challenges as hundreds of emergency service personnel, including firefighters, police, and paramedics, battled intense flames and perilous conditions. Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed condolences and urged measures to minimize further casualties. Safety concerns related to bamboo scaffolding have been raised previously, with plans to phase it out for public projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

