Deadly Blaze Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise Complex: 13 Dead, Many Trapped

A disastrous fire ravaged seven high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex, claiming thirteen lives and leaving numerous residents trapped in the worst blaze the city has seen in years.

The conflagration, which erupted in the Tai Po district, resulted in a level 5 alarm, the most severe classification. Authorities reported at least 15 injuries, and around 700 people were evacuated to temporary shelters as the blaze spread swiftly via bamboo scaffolding and construction netting.

Efforts to control the fire were met with severe challenges as hundreds of emergency service personnel, including firefighters, police, and paramedics, battled intense flames and perilous conditions. Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed condolences and urged measures to minimize further casualties. Safety concerns related to bamboo scaffolding have been raised previously, with plans to phase it out for public projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)