Controversy Erupts Over Temple Encroachment Notice in Jaipur

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has sparked a controversy by issuing an encroachment notice to a Shiva temple in connection with a road-widening project. The notice, served on November 21, requested a reply within seven days, inciting anger among residents as it was addressed directly to the temple rather than to an individual or managing body.

Residents, including Vijay Singh, have voiced concerns over the notice's presentation, arguing it could hurt religious sentiments as it lacked proper identification of responsible parties. They questioned who would respond on behalf of the temple, highlighting what they perceive as insensitivity in the JDA's approach.

The encroachment issue arises from a high court directive related to a petition. A survey by the deputy commissioner of Zone 7 revealed the temple's boundary wall as an encroachment due to its extension into the road area. Officials maintain that the procedure adheres to the JDA guidelines, with similar notices issued to nearby residences and businesses. However, the enforcement officer could not be reached for comment.

