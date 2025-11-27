Inferno in Hong Kong: A Fight Against Flames and Time

Firefighters in Hong Kong continue to fight a deadly blaze within a high-rise residential complex, marking the second day of their battle. As of now, the tragic toll has risen to 65, making it one of the city's deadliest fires in modern history.

Thick smoke has been seen pouring from several apartments in the densely populated Wang Fuk Court complex, situated in Tai Po district near the mainland border. Flames remained visible within some of the buildings even by Thursday evening. Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, announced that contact with 279 people had been lost, complicating rescue efforts that were still ongoing.

The fire, which ignited in bamboo scaffolding and construction netting, quickly spread across seven of the complex's eight towers. Thanks to the heroic efforts of the firefighters, four of the buildings' fires have been extinguished, while the remaining structures are now under control. Authorities reported one firefighter among the dead and said 70 people have been injured, with around 900 people relocated to temporary shelters overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)