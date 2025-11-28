Unveiling New Amphibian Species: Northeast India’s Biodiverse Treasure
Researchers at the Wildlife Institute of India have discovered 13 new amphibian species in Northeast India, enhancing knowledge of this biodiverse region. The multi-year study involved sampling across 81 localities and redefining species distribution, increasing the known bush frog species in India from 82 to 95.
Northeast India has unveiled its hidden biodiversity with the discovery of 13 new amphibian species, as announced by researchers at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).
The extensive study, backed by the National Geographic Society and the Meghalaya Biodiversity Board, spanned from 2019 to 2024, locating species in regions including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
This breakthrough taxonomic research, involving acoustic and genetic analysis, not only increases the known bush frog species in India to 95 but also offers fresh insights into preserving the biodiversity of this globally significant area.
