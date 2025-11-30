Leopard Sightings Trigger Patrolling in Mumbai Suburbs

The Forest Department has intensified patrolling efforts across four suburbs of Mumbai sharing boundaries with the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, following frequent leopard sightings, an official stated.

Viral videos depicting the big cats roaming the border areas of Mulund, Bhandup, Powai, and Goregaon have surfaced in recent weeks. However, officials advise residents not to panic.

Pawan Sharma of RAWW noted that the situation in Mumbai contrasts with Pune and Nashik, where human-animal conflicts are increasing. He also cautioned against fake AI-generated videos, which contribute to unnecessary alarm.

