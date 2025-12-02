US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as markets mull Fed's next step

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, steadying after Wall Street's first pullback in more than a week in the previous session, on growing bets of rate cuts ahead of fresh inflation data later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127.6 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 47,416.91. The S&P 500 rose 18.3 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 6,830.96​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 103.8 points, or 0.45%, to 23,379.749 at the opening bell.

