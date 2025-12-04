Left Menu

Majority of cos adopt formal succession plans for future-ready leadership: Deloitte India study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 18:54 IST
Majority of cos adopt formal succession plans for future-ready leadership: Deloitte India study
  • Country:
  • India

Over 78 per cent of companies have adopted formal succession plans for future-ready leadership, said a survey by consultancy firm Deloitte.

According to Deloitte India's Talent Readiness Study 2025, this shift reflects how Indian businesses are moving beyond traditional HR processes to build resilient, future-ready leadership pipelines that can navigate uncertainty and sustain competitiveness.

The study, covering 156 organisations across the manufacturing, services and life sciences industries, highlights how businesses are reimagining their talent strategies amid technological disruption and evolving workforce priorities.

''78 per cent of organisations have institutionalised formal succession management frameworks, a sharp rise from 72 per cent in 2024,'' the study said.

To identify and develop leaders of tomorrow, three in four organisations in India have adopted formal high-potential talent management processes and now define high-potential talent as a person who is 'ambitious' and demonstrates 'next-level capability', it added.

''Organisations today are operating in a world where talent defines transformation. In this era of accelerated change, leadership is no longer confined to the corner office; it is distributed, data-informed and deeply human,'' Neelesh Gupta, Partner, Deloitte India, said.

The study also said that most next-generation leaders (57 per cent) step into business between the ages of 24 and 27. Four in five of these leaders progress to board-level roles within the first five years of their joining, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
2
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
3
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
4
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025